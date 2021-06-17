Next Week’s Bowl Expo Also Available Online

For those not ready or able to travel, Bowl Expo will be streaming the event live for the first time ever next week. You can stream four days of Bowl Expo content for $99. Click here to register.

“While nothing can replace gathering together and networking in person with the best and brightest in our industry, we realize that some are not ready or able to travel just yet,” organizers wrote. “If you are already registered for Bowl Expo and want someone from your team to be able to take advantage of the Super Session, our Thought Leader, or any of the 16 Bowling University Learning Labs on Tuesday, this is a great solution for those that are not coming with you!”

Once registered, you’ll receive a confirmation email within 48 hours with instructions and login credentials. Learn more by calling 817-385-8449.