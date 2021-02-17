New York to Reopen FECs on March 26

According to the state of New York, FECs will be allowed to reopen on March 26 at 25% capacity. Outdoor amusement parks, meanwhile, are set to begin opening April 9 at 33% capacity.

All facilities are required to submit reopening plans with health protocols to local health departments. Face coverings and social distancing are required for customers and staff, and health screenings with temperature checks are required for entry.

“In New York, we base our decisions on the science and data and adjust as the virus adjusts,” said Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who’s currently facing scrutiny for underreporting Covid-19 nursing home deaths in his state. “With continued decreases in the infection and hospitalization rates, we have been able to take steps toward beginning our post-Covid recovery and we are excited to now be in a place where we can bring back our recreational industries with safety protocols in place.” Click here to see the full state-issued guidance at www.governor.ny.gov.