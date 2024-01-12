New York State Pinball Championships This Weekend

The best pinball players in the region will flock to Skill Shot Pinball Arcade & Event Space in Syracuse, N.Y., this week for the New York State Pinball Championships and the New York State Women’s Championship, held there from Jan. 20-21.

The site was chosen by the International Flipper Pinball Association’s New York representatives. IFPA, which began tracking competitive pinball data in 1992, sanctions events around the globe.

The New York State Championship is directed by local Syracuse player Eric Russell (ranked 8th in New York and 590th in the world). Kaite Martin from New York City (ranked 176th in New York overall and 14th in the New York women’s division) will direct the women’s tournament.

Skill Shot Pinball Arcade is locally owned by John Gambacorto, Alyssa Kessler and Ryan Zlomek.

Learn more by emailing [email protected].