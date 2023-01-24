New York State Pinball Championship in 37th Year

The New York State Pinball Championship held its 37th annual event on Sunday, Jan. 22. According to News 12 Bronx, it was held in the Hudson Valley at Rock Fantasy, featuring some 50 machines.

The daylong event features the 24 best players in the state and is a part of the IFPA State Championship Series.

On the West Coast, the Oregon State Pinball Championship has returned after a two-year hiatus, according to KEZI. The top 24 players in that state had a chance at a $5,000 prize. The Emerald City Pinball League in Eugene’s Blairally pinball venue played host.