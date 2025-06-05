New York Passes Statewide Cash Law

The National ATM Council (NAC) recently passed along news that New York’s state legislature has passed a new law requiring retailers throughout the state to accept cash for in-person payments. The measure now awaits the governor’s signature.

“Cash is still king for many New Yorkers who live paycheck to paycheck or who simply don’t have access to credit or banking services,” said Sen. James Sanders Jr., who sponsored the bill.

NAC has also urged its members to make plans to join them July 14-15 in Washington, D.C., as they advocate for the passage of a national cash bill – the Safe Access to Cash Act.

Visit www.natmc.org for more details.