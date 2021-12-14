New York Mall Adding FEC, Build Starts Soon

Empire Adventure Park recently signed a long-term lease for a 35,000-sq.-ft. FEC at Samanea New York mall in Westbury, according to The Real Deal.

Construction is set to begin in January with an opening set for later in 2022. The location will be Empire Adventure Park’s first and will include trampolines, obstacle courses, wall-climbing, a ropes course and augmented reality games.

Dave & Buster’s is a fellow tenant at the 750,000-sq.-ft. mall, which was purchased for $92 million in 2017 by Lesso Mall Development.