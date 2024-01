Ideal Bowling Center in Endicott, N.Y., is undergoing renovations with plans for more to come, reports WBNG.

The alley tore out the decaying original lanes and replaced them with 35 synthetic lanes, and additionally updated the scoring systems. They also added two brand new golf simulators.

Bowlers will now also be able to order drinks and food right from the lane via newly-installed kiosks. See more at www.myideallanes.com.