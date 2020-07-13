New York Arcades, More Still Closed in Phase Four

New York City is still in Phase 3 of the state’s reopening, but the Phase 4 allowance in much of the state that began July 8 still leaves out arcades, bowling alleys, movie theaters and more, much to the chagrin of operators.

If you take a look at New York’s Phase 4 guidance for “low-risk indoor arts & entertainment” venues, you’ll note the glaring and explicit omission of those venues. The state says those are higher risk activities.

Maple Lanes RVC is one of four bowing centers in New York owned by Maple Family Centers, which had to lay off almost its entire 150-person workforce since the start of the pandemic, according to the Long Island Herald. They’ve been proactively taking steps to reopen since ordered to close.

“Our bowling business can be socially distanced and designed to be situated more like restaurants,” said co-owner Teresa LaSpina McCarthy. “We are fully confident that we are ready to operate in a safe, clean and compliant manner.”

Among “low-risk” indoor entertainment: museums, historical sites and aquariums – all allowed to open under the Phase 4 guidelines.

Added Scott McLaughlin, owner of Lucky Strike Lanes in Upstate New York and past president of the state’s Bowling Proprietor’s Assn.: “Nobody can give us a definite timeline when we’re going to be allowed to open, so now we’re stuck in limbo and who knows when we’re going to be able to.”