New VR Ride at Orlando Airport

The VR Collective reported that Orlando International Airport will soon introduce a VR ride. The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority made the announcement previously.

“Get ready to experience a whole new level of entertainment during your layover with the latest addition to airport fun: a robotic-arm VR ride at Orlando International,” The VR Collective wrote. “Inspired by popular attractions like Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey at Universal Islands of Adventure and Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment at Universal Epic Universe, this ride aims to transport weary travelers into an entirely different world – without them ever having to leave the airport.”

They also reported that the new attraction will offer “high-energy motion perfectly synchronized with vibrant digital worlds” and “interactive elements that respond to how riders move.”

Visit www.thevrcollective.com to read the whole story.