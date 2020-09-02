New Virtual Reality Arcade Opens at Johnson City Mall

The Mall at Johnson City in Tennessee now has a new virtual reality arcade as of Sept. 1. Called Vision Quest VR, it boasts six state-of-the-art VR stations with more than 40 different games and experiences for all ages, according to WCYB.

Guests can enjoy multiplayer games for up to six players at once. Vision Quest also has three full-motion VR simulators, including a 2-person roller coaster simulator, and driving and motorcycle simulators. All headsets are disinfected between sessions.

“Our guests are always changing and evolving, and at The Mall at Johnson City we want to be able to offer them today’s top trends and entertainment venues,” said the mall’s general manager Ashley Grindstaff. “We are looking forward to welcoming guests to Vision Quest VR while keeping the health of shoppers our top priority and providing the safest experience possible.”