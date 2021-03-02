New Vegas Event Center Has Games, Virtual Reality

Diversion Amusements in Las Vegas is a new event space that hopes to be the go-to destination for watching sports. Aside from TVs, the 22,000-sq.-ft. venue has interactive darts, pool tables, air hockey, more than 40 pinball machines and even a virtual reality room.

Right now, reports Las Vegas Eater, they open for Vegas Golden Knights games “for what feels like an experience at T-Mobile Arena with train horns sounding when the NHL team scores and flashing lights.” The venue is near the new Allegiant Stadium.

“You feel like you’re at the game without being at the game,” said Randy Zinkil, director of operations for Diversion Amusements. In addition to a rotating food menu, guests can watch games from one of 38 TVs or on a 22-ft. by 12-ft. screen. Learn more at www.da.vegas.