New Upgrades, Attractions Coming to APX Facilities

By the end of 2021, SpeedZone in Los Angeles and Boomers in Irvine – both from new ownership group APX – will have lots of upgrades and new attractions for guests to get excited about.

According to Spectrum News 1, SpeedZone will install 10 new attractions, including a roller coaster, a rock wall and a Ferris wheel. Boomers Irvine has already added Boomer’s Backyard, where visitors can eat and drink next to an outdoor fireplace and watch sports on big-screen TVs.

APX is an affiliate of the private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management LP, which took over the Irvine-based Apex Park Group’s FECs after the latter entered bankruptcy last summer.