Sonic the Hedgehog 2, released in theaters April 8, set a new opening weekend record for video game movies, according to Comicbook.

The movie took in more than $71 million, topping 2020’s first Sonic the Hedgehog film, which earned $58 million. That movie has the largest lifetime gross for a film, says Box Office Mojo, at nearly $149 million.

However, this year’s Uncharted, released on Feb. 18, is at more than $145 million and may very well surpass the speedy hedgehog.