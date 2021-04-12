New Retro Arcade Bar Coming to Woodstock, Ga.

A retro-themed arcade bar is expected to open in Woodstock, Ga., next month, according to the Tribune Ledger. Called The Blue Ghost Arcade, the business will feature more than 40 vintage arcade games, four pinball machines and various gaming consoles spanning the decades.

A games list is published on the new business’s website, and they include Dig Dug, Golden Tee, Pole Position and many others. They’ll also have a SEGA Genesis mini console, an N64 and a PlayStation 5.

The venue will also have a full bar serving beer, wine, spirits and mocktails. Additionally, there will be a concession stand with candy, chips and other snacks. Learn more at www.theblueghostarcade.com.