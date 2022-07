A new “experiential entertainment” venue Group Therapy Pub & Playground recently opened in Greenville, S.C. The 19,000-sq.-ft facility is now the largest single retail space in the city, according to the Greenville Journal.

The Pub & Playground features food and a full-service bar, plus all sorts of attractions like axe throwing, mini-golf, table tennis, ice curling, trivia, karaoke, live music and more.

Learn more at www.grouptherapy.fun.