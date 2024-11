Henry Dorrbaker’s Pub & Play recently opened in Beloit, Wis., with attractions new and old.

Guests can enjoy duckpin bowling, a retro arcade, mini-golf, a racing simulator, shuffleboard and many more activities, including some out on the patio like Connect 4, Giant Jenga and cornhole.

The name honors Henry Dorrbaker, who opened the city’s first bowling alley back in 1899. Visit www.henrydorrbakers.com to learn more.