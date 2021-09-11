New Pinball Lounge Opens on Oregon Coast

North Coast Pinball, a pinball lounge (and kite shop), recently opened in Nehalem, Oregon – a town on the coast within a two-hour drive of Portland.

According to the Tillamook Headlight Herald, the space has 16 pinball machines and two arcade games. They range from 1978 pins to modern games released in 2020. Jurassic Park and Attack From Mars are among the favorites, said owner Will Irace.

“I grew up in the heyday of video arcades, but it’s pinball I’m especially interested in because of its unique combination of mechanical and electronic parts,” he said. “Keeping the games running is part of the fun for me. It’s also immense fun to watch a 7-year-old play pinball for the first time, to see her experiencing the big physicality of pinball as compared with today’s small screen entertainment.”

Plans are in the works for monthly tournaments; the venue is currently open on weekends from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and intermittently on weekdays. Learn more and visit them online at www.northcoastpinball.com.