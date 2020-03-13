New Orleans Vet is Gone

Eddie Boasberg, son of Louisiana trade legend Louis Boasberg (New Orleans Novelty), has died. Besides his father’s distributing business, Eddie worked in video game manufacturing (e.g. Atari) for a time back in the Golden Age.

Former Atari president Gene Lipkin said Eddie worked for him back in the company’s pinball days where he brought his valued knowledge of flipper games learned during his days with Louis and Joe Boasberg. “He was a true Southern Gentleman,” Gene said.

A visitation, originally planned for March 16, has been postponed because of concerns over the virus. RePlay will post details when we get them.

May he rest in peace.