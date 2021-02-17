New Nolan Bushnell Game Crowdsourced on Kickstarter

Star Audition is now live on Kickstarter through March 19; it’s the latest game from Virsix Games, co-founded by Nolan Bushnell and Zai Ortiz. Called the world’s first act-it-out party game, Star Audition is a tabletop game that offers enhanced gameplay options through the smart speakers Amazon Alexa and Google Home.

The game transports players to a Hollywood movie audition, where they take on roles and perform dialogues randomly selected from a multitude of scripts across a variety of film genres.

That not only includes scripts from today and the Golden Age of movies because Virsix is also crowdsourcing scripts on Kickstarter. Along with letting fans become a part of the game, backing the project on Kickstarter will give them early access.

Learn more at: www.kickstarter.com/projects/virsix/nolan-bushnell-star-audition-party-game and www.virsix.games. Also, keep an eye out for RePlay’s March issue, which will include Bushnell’s thoughts on the future of location-based entertainment (hint: he says it will be “bigger than ever”).