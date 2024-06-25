New NBA Vid from Raw Thrills & Play Mechanix Debuts Next Week

NBA Superstars, fresh off a hot feature in the pages of RePlay, will make its in-person debut at the upcoming Bowl Expo next week, July 1-2, at the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center in Denver. They’ll be in booths #126 and #129.

The new game, from Raw Thrills and Play Mechanix, marks the NBA’s comeback into arcades after a near 30-year hiatus (remember NBA Jam??).

While that’s an obvious highlight, Betson’s booth will also feature Marvel Contest of Champions and Minecraft Dungeons Arcade, two popular card collecting games.

The lineup will also include current Raw Thrills favorites and top earners like Godzilla Kaiju Wars VR, T-Rex Safari VR, King Kong of Skull Island II VR, Halo: Fireteam Raven and Fast & Furious Arcade.

Visit www.betson.com for more.