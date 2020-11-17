New Nashville Arcade Bar Opening This Week, Nov. 20

Game Terminal Super Arcade and Bar, an 18,000-sq.-ft. entertainment center in South Nashville, will open for business this Friday, Nov. 20. According to the Nashville Business Journal, the grand opening will feature DJ sets, giveaways and special prizes for the first 50 guests.

“Opening Game Terminal is a lifelong dream of mine, and I’m thrilled to bring this unparalleled experience to the Nashville community,” owner Patrick McKennon said in a news release. “The opportunities to enjoy Game Terminal are endless, whether you are looking for museum-quality gaming or a place to eat, drink and get outside with your family and friends. I can’t wait to open our doors and bring some nostalgic joy to Nashvillians at a time when we all need it the most.”

The massive space will feature more than 200 vintage and new arcade games and pinball machines, an outdoor lounge area with dining, ping pong, shuffleboard, corn hole and more.

McKennon founded Music City Pinball, a local dealership and showroom, in October 2017. That business will now be incorporated into Game Terminal. Learn more at www.gameterminal.com.