New Mini-Golf Concept Opens in Downtown Omaha

The Fat Putter, a mini-golf/bar concept, is now open in Omaha, Neb. According to KMTV, the venue is all ages before 6 p.m. and becomes 21-plus after. The venue was brought to life by the company behind other Omaha mini-golf locations – Prehistoric Putt and Medieval Putt.

Featuring 36 unique holes, general manager Steve Gates noted: “It’s a great time for couples, groups of people going out, going to a concert, coming back from the College World Series or just during the day. This is something that is very unique to this area.”

Each hole starts with non-mini-golf challenges (such as one hole featuring a crane and another that starts by bouncing a ball into a beer-pong-style triangle of cups). Learn more about the concept at www.letsgoputt.com.