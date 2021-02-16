Trending
RePlay Magazine
You are at:»»New Mexico Trampoline Park Files Lawsuit Against State

New Mexico Trampoline Park Files Lawsuit Against State

0
By on INSTANT REPLAY

Offering “fun, family and fitness” hasn’t been feasible for Cool Springz, a trampoline park in Albuquerque, N.M. Forced to stay closed, it’s one of four trampoline-based fun and exercise centers suing the state’s Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

“We are not a transmission site of Covid,” Cool Springs owner Tamara Portnoy told KOB4. “One of the businesses that are allowed to be open is gyms, and how are we significantly different from a gym? We provide fitness. We are trampolines and laser tag and ninja courses, and they’re just as much of fitness and training as being on a treadmill or riding a bike.”

Closed now for nearly a year, Portnoy expressed how she’s barely hanging on. “I’ve taken advantage of everything that’s been made available to me – EIDL, PPP, the finance authority loans and grants, and it’s still not going to be enough.”

The lawsuit is asking a federal judge to block the state from enforcing the public health orders banning trampoline gyms from opening. Learn more about the business at www.coolspringz.com.

Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.