New Mexico Trampoline Park Files Lawsuit Against State

Offering “fun, family and fitness” hasn’t been feasible for Cool Springz, a trampoline park in Albuquerque, N.M. Forced to stay closed, it’s one of four trampoline-based fun and exercise centers suing the state’s Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

“We are not a transmission site of Covid,” Cool Springs owner Tamara Portnoy told KOB4. “One of the businesses that are allowed to be open is gyms, and how are we significantly different from a gym? We provide fitness. We are trampolines and laser tag and ninja courses, and they’re just as much of fitness and training as being on a treadmill or riding a bike.”

Closed now for nearly a year, Portnoy expressed how she’s barely hanging on. “I’ve taken advantage of everything that’s been made available to me – EIDL, PPP, the finance authority loans and grants, and it’s still not going to be enough.”

The lawsuit is asking a federal judge to block the state from enforcing the public health orders banning trampoline gyms from opening.