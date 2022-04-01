New Main Event Opens in Waco

The newest Main Event opened on Friday, April 1, in Waco, Texas. The facility is in the new Cottonwood Creek Market development and features bowling, laser tag, an arcade, billiards, gravity ropes and more, according to the Waco Tribune-Herald. Main Event will join a 14-screen Cinemark movie theater and a Topgolf in the complex.

The first 200 people in line were treated to free laser tag when the doors opened. “I’m very excited about Main Event,” said Austen Baldridge, senior vice president of NewQuest, which put together the 143-acre project that will also have restaurants, retail and housing.

Main Event is 50,000 sq. ft. and has 22 bowling lanes, multi-level laser tag, VR experiences and a dining option. Learn more at www.mainevent.com.