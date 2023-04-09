New LAI Warehouse Up & Running; Parts Shipments Resume Today  

As reported last week, LAI paused its parts shipments for a few days to facilitate their move to a new “mega warehouse.” With that accomplished, parts shipments and normal operations resume today, April 10.

The company says the new facility in The Colony, Texas, (a bit north of Dallas) enables them to expand its operations, boasting “significantly larger” warehouse and office space that will support additional staff and streamline its operations.

“We are thrilled to be moving to this beautiful new space in The Colony,” said LAI Games GM Joy Park. “This move represents a significant milestone in our growth as a company, and we are excited about the opportunities this will bring. Our team is looking forward to serving all our customers from this new location, and we can’t wait to see what the future holds.”

The new address is: LAI Games, 4101 Live Oak Dr., Suite 100A, The Colony, TX 75056.