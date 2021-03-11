New Jersey to Raise Capacity Limits Soon

Capacity limits for bars, restaurants, amusement venues and more will increase from 35% to 50% beginning next Friday, March 19, according to NJ.com. Seating at bars, however, is still prohibited under the new order.

“We feel confident in these steps given the data that we have been seeing over the past five weeks, since the last time we expanded the indoor reality,” said Gov. Phil Murphy. “For example, on Feb. 5, when our restaurant capacity last changed, our hospitals were treating just under 2,900 patients. That number has come down by 1,000 and been consistent since then.”

Indoor dining and other rules originally reopened at 25% capacity just before Labor Day weekend and was increased to 35% last month.