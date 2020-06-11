New Jersey Opens Outdoor Businesses, But Not Arcades

Outdoor recreational and entertainment businesses are permitted to open under new executive orders signed by New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, but still excluded are arcades and amusement parks.

According to the New Jersey Amusement Assn., nothing in the orders prevent a business from operating an amusement game outdoors, such as one on a famous Jersey Shore boardwalk, so long as the game isn’t in an amusement park and an employee is present and adheres to sanitizing all equipment before and after each use, among other requirements.

The orders also allow for indoor gatherings limited to 25% capacity and pools to reopen as of June 22. Read the full text of the executive orders here and here, or visit www.nj.gov for more information.