New Jersey Lifts Major Covid-19 Restrictions

Effective May 28, New Jerseyans no longer have an indoor mask mandate or social distancing requirements. Businesses like entertainment centers, however, can continue to keep those rules in place for their own establishments.

Governor Phil Murphy visits the Windlass restaurant in Lake Hopatcong on July 16, 2020

Gov. Phil Murphy (right) has also lifted the prohibition on dance floors at bars and restaurants. Those businesses can now – once again – allow patrons to drink at the bars rather than only at tables.

Effective Friday, June 4, the state will remove the indoor gathering limit altogether. It’s currently set at 50 people. They will also remove the 30% capacity limit for indoor venues with a seating capacity over 1,000.

