New Jersey Entertainment Center Replaces Former Kmart

Cape Square Entertainment opened in Rio Grande, N.J., on July 15, in the space of a former Kmart. The facility features a 16-lane bowling alley, eight movie screening rooms, a 3,000-sq.-ft. arcade and a golf simulator, according to NJ.com.

Town Square Entertainment, which owns Cape Square, also operates the nearby theaters Harbor Square Theatre, Tilton Square Theatre and Ventnor Square Theatre. The company also purchased the Moorlyn Theatre last year and will reopen that venue soon.

Many other former Kmart stores in the area are now Target locations. A Marshalls/HomeGoods is expected to replace another former Kmart.