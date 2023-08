Warren Lanes in Phillipsburg, N.J., has closed after more than 60 years in business as of July 31. According to NJ.com, the building owner had made a deal with the convenience chain QuickChek and the bowling alley will be demolished in September.

Originally opened in 1959, Warren Lanes was purchased by Reese Bowling Centers in 2021, RePlay reported.

Owner Bill Reese shared on Facebook a note of thanks to everyone for their support.