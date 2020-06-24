New Jersey Arcades Get Green Light to Reopen

Arcades, bowling alleys, museums, aquariums and some other recreational activities can reopen at 25% capacity in New Jersey starting July 2, the same day amusement parks, water parks and Jersey Shore boardwalk rides get the go-ahead.

Gov. Phil Murphy made the announcement yesterday, June 24, noting that staff and attendees at all of the venues must wear face coverings, according to NJ.com. More reopening guidelines will be available to operators next week. Casinos, restaurants and libraries are also set to reopen at 25% on July 2.

Movie theaters, concert venues, nightclubs, gyms and performing arts centers are not yet able to reopen. Learn more about the state’s reopening plans here.