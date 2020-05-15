New Jersey Allows Openings, But Not Arcades, Amusements

Beginning this Friday, May 22, beaches, boardwalks, lakes and lakeshores can open with social distancing measures in place, according to Gov. Phil Murphy’s recently announced executive order. However, the order notes that restaurants and bars on the Jersey Shore are still limited to delivery and takeout only, and that arcades and “other places of public amusement” will continue to be closed.

“I’m thrilled to announce that the Jersey Shore will be open to families across our state and region in a way that is consistent with protecting the public health of every beachgoer,” said Gov. Murphy. “This action will ensure that New Jerseyans can enjoy our state’s greatest natural resource ahead of the summer months.”

The order recommends, but does not mandate, that people wear a face covering while in public settings at the newly-reopened spaces in addition to maintaining social distancing. The full executive order can be found here.