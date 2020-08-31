New Jersey Allows Indoor Amusement Parks to Reopen

The American Dream, an indoor amusement park in East Rutherford, N.J., is just one of the facilities allowed to reopen as of today, Sept. 1. Outdoor amusement parks in the state, as well as indoor amusements such as arcades, bowling alleys and casinos, were able to start operating again in early July, according to NJ.com.

The indoor ski slope at the massive American Dream park announced it would be reopening at 25% capacity. Gyms are also on the updated list of businesses allowed to operate – also at 25%. Movie theaters in the state, however, remain closed.

Gov. Phil Murphy said the health and safety protocols are “very similar to what currently exists for other indoor recreational businesses and outdoor amusement” – meaning capacity restrictions and mandatory masking and social distancing.