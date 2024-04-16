Trending
New Indoor Mini-Golf Course Opens in Austin

Putt Vegas, a 3,000-sq.-ft. Las Vegas-themed indoor mini-golf course, recently opened in Pflugerville, Texas, a city just outside of Austin.

“We are excited to add our take on fabulous Las Vegas with Putt Vegas and add to our indoor attractions,” said co-owner Michael Goss. “Our latest attraction will add an elevated social gaming experience to North Austin and will be fun for group outings, whether that be the whole family or a get-together with colleagues and friends.”

The 12-hole mini-golf course takes guests through a tour of Vegas with each hole representing a top attraction or landmark, according to CBS Austin.

The course is located inside Austin’s, an amusement park with all sorts of other attractions. Learn more at www.austinspark.com.

