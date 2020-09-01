Trending
RePlay Magazine
You are at:»»New Illinois Bar Features Arcade Games, Movies

New Illinois Bar Features Arcade Games, Movies

0
By on INSTANT REPLAY

Ed’s Basement, a new arcade bar in St. Charles, Ill., has opened, and it’s literally Ed’s basement. Owner-bartender Ed Simbol lives upstairs.

Capacity – for now – is limited to 50%, or about 50 people compared to the 100 who would be able to fit in the space. Along with arcade games, the arcade bar features a movie theater with seating for eight, according to the Kane County Chronicle.

“We’ll have movie nights and video game tournaments,” Simbol said, adding, “This is definitely my favorite part of the bar.” Of course, Ed’s Basement also features locally-brewed beer from Alter Brewing, Pollyanna Brewing Company and more. Food is also planned.

Learn more about the business at www.edsbasement.com.

 

Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.