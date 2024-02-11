New IAAPA Event Celebrates Brass Ring

At this year’s IAAPA North America Summit, held March 3-5 at the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, the global trade association will have their inaugural IAAPA Honors. The awards program, which will include the presentation of Brass Ring Awards, will be held on the first day of the Summit.

Click here to register for the event. “Together, we will honor the 2024 IAAPA Hall of Fame Inductees, the 2024 IAAPA Service and Young Professional honorees, and winners of the IAAPA Brass Ring Awards,” the association detailed, adding that “a full day of outside-the-box programming awaits” attendees.

Member pricing is $329 for the standalone event (or $429 for non-members). Those who are already registered for the full North America Summit can add-on the Honors program for $196 and $396, respectively. Learn more at www.iaapa.org.