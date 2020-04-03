New Hampshire Bowling Alley Gets Facelift During Shutdown

It’s not all gloom and doom these days. One New Hampshire bowling alley-pub is undergoing some renovations as it’s closed due to the coronavirus.

Rob Ficara, who owns Exeter Bowling Lanes and Shooters Pub, said the improvements include getting rid of the carpet and putting a concrete stain on the floor, adding a large banana-leaf-style ceiling fan in the darts room and putting in more seating.

From the Shooters Pub beer garden, Ficara can point to two skylights that mark where his adjoining home separates from his business, reports Seacoast Online. “That’s my home up there,” he said. “I’ve been here 34 years, so when I say our customers are our company, I mean it because they’re actually coming into my house.”

