New Free Play Arcade Opens in Central Kentucky

Retro Social Freeplay Arcade has opened in Frankfort, Kentucky, with more than 60 vintage arcade games from the 1980s and ’90s, reported the Lexington Herald Leader.

For $10 a visit, games like Galaga, BurgerTime and NBA Jam are set to free play. “Nostalgia is very hot these days,” said Kerry Azbill, who co-owns the retro arcade with his wife, Shelby Cardwell. “The whole point here is to entertain both the adults and the families and kids all at the same time.”

In addition to the arcades, there are also a row of consoles connected to older CRT TVs that are available to use.

Learn more at www.retrosocialarcade.com.