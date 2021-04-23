New Flamingo Park Attraction Debuts May 1 at U.K. Venue

Pinball X, a spinning roller coaster attraction now at Flamingo Park in Hastings, U.K., is fully built and ready to open as early as May 1.

According to the Hastings & St. Leonards Observer, the roller coaster was purchased from Dreamland, another amusement park, earlier this year. It had been there since 2018. Pinball X is a spinning coaster that zings back and forth – somewhat like a pinball machine.