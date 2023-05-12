New FEC Opens in Michigan

Press Play 989 just held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the recently-revamped fun center in Kochville Township, Mich., that was formerly called Kokomo’s.

According to WNEM, the facility has new arcade games, a laser tag arena, mini-golf course and food. Players can expect half-off arcade games on Tuesdays and all sorts of fun promotions.

Said Cory Sandrock, the owner and CEO of Press Play 989: “We looked at the community and we said, ‘Here’s a great business that has been around for a long time. People know it. We can enhance it, we can make it better, we can add some things to it. We can get more people to come back out.’”