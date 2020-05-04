New FEC for Kids Opens in Oklahoma

Just For Kids, a brand-new fun center in Ponca City, Okla., opened its doors for the first time over the weekend. The May 2 soft opening marked one of the first new businesses to operate in the social distancing era.

The kid-focused FEC allows individual families to come in for one hour at $10 per person. According to the Ponca City News, no one else will be able to come in during that specific time, meaning for now, walk-ins are not allowed.

Attractions include a VR roller coaster, bumper cars, a kiddie train and an escape room where the adults can have some fun, too. Just For Kids will also be holding birthday parties at a cost of $125. Up to 10 kids may attend.