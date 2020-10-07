New Esports Game Lounge Debuts at Edge VR Arcade

Edge VR Arcade in Green Bay, Wis., has created a brand-new esports gaming lounge for guests. According to We Are Green Bay, that makes them the only dedicated esports center in northeast Wisconsin.

Called Edge Gamers Lounge, it has 16 Xbox stations and 20 premium PC stations – all ready for competition. “We wanted this first to be premium and then the next thing we wanted to do – to really cement ourselves – was to do circuits and leagues,” said general manager Aaron Gaskins. “We wanted to create a space for the amateur scene.”

In addition to the new esports lounge, they’ve also recently added some Halloween-themed games to the VR arcade. They’re open from 3-8 p.m. on Wednesdays through Fridays, and from noon-8 p.m. on Saturdays and Sunday. More information is available at www.edgevrarcade.com.