New Escape Room Opens in Rhode Island

The first escape room in Newport, Rhode Island, is now open. Owner John Woznakewicz said he hopes to offer visitors more than a one-off puzzle-solving experience for their future parties and events, The Newport Daily News reports.

“We’re on the wheel so much that sometimes it’s good to take that moment away from our phones and away from everything,” he said. Newport Escape Room is a one-room escape room, but the space is designed to have new puzzles and themes.

It will also host customized escape room parties. Learn more at www.newportescaperoom.com.