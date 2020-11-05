New Entertainment Center Gets City Incentives

Round 2, a new entertainment center in Peosta, Iowa, just struck a development agreement with the city council there, which could garner up to $440,000 in tax-increment financing benefits over the 15-year agreement. The city also approved a $50,000 forgivable loan for the business.

According to the Telegraph Herald, the 17,000-sq.-ft. facility – set to open just before Thanksgiving – will feature 12 bowling lanes, an arcade, bar, dining area and outdoor patio. Owned by Dave and Tracie Pettera, their previous business – Cascade Lanes & Lounge (along with the attached Happy Joe’s Pizza) – was heavily damaged by a fire last year.

Learn more about the coming-soon business at www.round2bowl.com.