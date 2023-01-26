New Dave & Buster’s Heading to Coachella Valley

Dave & Buster’s is set to add their first location in California’s Coachella Valley this year. According to KESQ, the 20,000-sq.-ft. facility will be at The River in Rancho Mirage. The announcement was made by a local city council member.

“I think it’ll be a catalyst that will attract other businesses,” said the council member, Ted Weill. “They’re going to see the traffic increase – merely the fact that the announcement of them coming has already stirred additional interest, just the same as across the street.”

The D&B location will replace the former Acqua Pazza restaurant. Learn more and see all of the company’s current locations at www.daveandbusters.com.