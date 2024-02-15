New Covid Guidelines

According to a CNN report: “Since 2021, the CDC has said people should isolate for at least five days if they test positive for Covid-19, and then continue to mask.

“Now, the CDC is expected to shift its guidance this spring to say that people no longer need to isolate once they have been fever-free for 24 hours and their symptoms are mild or improving.”

CNN credits this information to the Washington Post. “The updated guidance would bring Covid-19 In line with guidance for other respiratory viruses such as the flu,” CNN added.