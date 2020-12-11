New Covid-19 Restrictions Dealt in Pennsylvania

Through the end of 2020 and into 2021, Pennsylvania will close arcades, bowling alleys, movie theaters and other entertainment facilities, as well as indoor dining at restaurants and on-site alcohol consumption.

According to the Beaver County Times, restrictions went into effect Saturday, Dec. 12, and will be lifted Jan. 4. “This virus continues to rage in Pennsylvania and over the past several weeks, it’s become clear that we need to take further mitigation actions to protect Pennsylvanians and stop the spread of Covid-19,” said Gov. Tom Wolf. “We all hoped to not come to this.”

While Wolf says they targeted indoor dining due to numerous studies indicating that increases the spread of the virus, the Pennsylvania Licensed Beverage and Tavern Assn. is not too pleased with the announcement.

“We get that the virus is contagious. We get that the number of confirmed cases and hospitalizations are increasing,” said the association’s executive director Chuck Moran. “What we don’t get is why our state government has asked the industry to sacrifice so much, but continues to sacrifice the industry.”