New Bowling Center Strikers Opens in Jefferson City

Strikers, a new bowling entertainment center in Jefferson City, Mo., is now open after a year of planning, development and delays, according to the News Tribune.

The facility is in a building that used to house Capital Bowl. Strikers offers 10 bowling lanes, a 42-game arcade with VR and sports simulators, a VIP section, food and more.

“From when we started on this project, we upped the cost by around $2 million,” said co-owner Scot Drinkard, who also owns several other local businesses. “We educated ourselves and expanded our video games and simulators. We wanted to make the facility absolutely as good as we could and therefore, we spent more than we anticipated.”

Learn more at www.strikersjc.com.