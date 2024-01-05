New AVS Connect Subsidiary Welcomes Michael Lawlor

AVS Companies recently launched their new subsidiary company, AVS Connect, which provides a full-service software and technology solution to vending and micro market operators. They’ve tapped industry veteran Michael Lawlor as their chief technology officer.

“Very few organizations are as well positioned as AVS Companies, with over 50 years of supporting customers in the vending industry,” Lawlor said. “With their premium line of CoolBlu Coolers and IceBlu Freezers, combined with the AVS Connect suite of networked services, we will provide a full lineup of turnkey and bundled solutions to customers.”

Added AVS Companies’ vice president and general manager Jeff Yoder: “At AVS, we are highly dedicated to providing service to our customers that make their lives easier and allows them to better serve their own customer base. Our goal with AVS Connect is to bring that same customer service dedication to the point-of-sale and telemetry needs of our micro market and vending customers.”

Learn more at www.avsconnect.com.