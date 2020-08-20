New Arcade Bar Opens in Syracuse

Three Lives, a new arcade bar in Syracuse, N.Y., just opened in the city’s Armory Square. The venue, which follows the recent opening of a unique bar-barbershop in the city, has arcade games mainly from the 1980s and ’90s.

“You won’t find another place like this around here,” said owner Jon Page. In addition to 25-cent per play video games, Three Lives has Xbox and Playstation consoles that are $10 per hour. There are also esports opportunities, and the business plans on hosting leagues and tournaments at some point. The bar and restaurant feature game-themed item names as well.

Due to coronavirus restrictions, there are limitations on gameplay. According to Syracuse.com, Masks are required while standing, but the arcade games are arranged so that a party of two or so can sit together and play, and drink or dine without masks.

Learn more about the arcade bar at www.facebook.com/ThreeLivesBar.